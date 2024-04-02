Study: Metal Fans Buy More Merch Than Any Other Genre; IRON MAIDEN, PANTERA Among Biggest Bands

According to a new article by Custom Ink, they explore aspects of music fandom, highlighting how fans of various artists and genres show their support through merchandise, digital engagement, and live event attendance. According to the study, metal fans buy more much than any other genre and they spend on average $305 US annually. The most collected metal bands are Iron Maiden, Pantera, Slipknot and The Misfits.

Men and women were about equally as likely to buy merch to support their favorite artists: 46% of women and 44% of men.

What’s the top merch item for metal fans? The short-sleeved t-shirt.

