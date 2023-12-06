STUKA SQUADRON Signs To Metal On Metal Records

Metal On Metal Records has announced the formation of a new strategic partnership: the London-based vampire pilots from Stuka Squadron have joined forces with the label for the release of their second studio album Zeppelin on December 15.

Stuka Squadron's image and the whole lore/world they've created around it may look intriguing, but it would mean nothing if they didn't have the music to back it up. But their music stands on its own: it is classic heavy metal with a dose of power metal of the highest order. Formed in 2007, they released an EP and a full-length, Tales Of The Ost, which was reissued one year later by Metalbox Recordings and amassed them a devoted fanbase in the British scene. They were one of the most active bands in the metal underground on the live front around that time, but unfortunately their victory march was cut short in 2012, and 11 years passed, including a hiatus, before the successor was ready to see the light of day.

"Zeppelin" was well worth the wait though. This concept album featuring a new air-raid-siren-like vocalist and highly varied songs is sure to please old fans anew and convert newcomers in droves, especially those into bands like Blind Guardian, Iced Earth, Iron Maiden, Demons & Wizards, Hell and Savatage. With the new recruits in the line-up, the band is combat-ready to prove their mettle and their worth on the live front once more.