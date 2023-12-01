STYX And FOREIGNER, With Very Special Guest JOHN WAITE, Announce "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" Tour; Video Trailer

Ten years is a long enough wait for two powerhouse and legendary classic rockers to hit the road together again. Styx and Foreigner (who continue with the next leg of their two-year Farewell Tour) team up this summer for the Renegades & Juke Box Heroes co-headlining trek, produced by Live Nation. Legendary British rocker, John Waite, will bring his #1 songs, “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile” to the party, rounding out a great night of hits.

Foreigner and Styx are ready to rocket across North America starting June 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena. Nothing sounds more like summer than collective feel-good anthems such as “Come Sail Away,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Renegade,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Mr. Roboto,” and “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

Check out the video below to learn more about the tour.

General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8 at 10 AM, local time on LiveNation.com. Styx and Foreigner will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10 AM, local time at Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, limited on stage seating for Foreigner, backstage tour, Q&A session and photo op with the band (socially distanced), exclusive merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the US “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 4 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10 PM, local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit citientertainment.com.

Styx founding guitarist James “JY” Young exclaims, “We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!”

Says Foreigner founding member and lead guitarist, Mick Jones, “I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, Styx. Our ‘Soundtrack Of Summer’ tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It’ll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of Classic Rock.”

"As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends Styx and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great Classic Rock, music, and great friends,” added Foreigner lead singer, Kelly Hansen.

And as John Waite declares, “Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don’t miss it - be there!”

Renegades & Juke Box Heroes tour dates (closing act in brackets):

June

11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena (Styx)

12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center (Foreigner)

14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage (Styx)

15 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre (Foreigner)

18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL (Styx)

19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (Foreigner)

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion (Foreigner)

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Styx)

25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena (Foreigner)

26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre (Styx)

28 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center (Foreigner)

29 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord (Styx)

30 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater (Foreigner)

July

12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater (Styx)

13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion (Foreigner)

15 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium (Foreigner)

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Styx)

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre (Foreigner)

20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre (Styx)

23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center (Foreigner)

24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live (Styx)

26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center (Styx)

28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Foreigner)

30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC (Foreigner)

31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake (Styx)

August

2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center (Styx)

3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (Foreigner)

4 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion (Styx)

16 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater (Foreigner)

17 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater (Styx)

20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at VB (Foreigner)

21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek (Styx)

23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center (Foreigner)

24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre (Styx)

26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha (Foreigner)

28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Styx)