STYX And REO SPEEDWAGON Announce Co-Headline North American Tour With Special Guests LOVERBOY

It’s been four years since legendary rockers REO Speedwagon and Styx joined forces for a summer co-headlining tour. While the world has changed since then, fans’ desire to rock out hasn’t. Styx and REO Speedwagon are telling you to close those laptops and get out of your sweatpants, because they’re set to once again bring their rock & roll classics to the masses, this time with special guest Loverboy for the Live & UnZoomed tour that kicks off May 31 in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena.

Below you can find the complete routing, as well as a video with more info about the tour.

Tickets for various cities of the trek, produced by Live Nation, will go on sale starting Friday, December 10 at 10 AM local time on LiveNation.com. Styx and REO Speedwagon will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Monday, December 6 at 10 AM, local time at REOSpeedwagon.com and StyxWorld.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the US Live & UnZoomed tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, December 9 at 10 PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

Canadian fans who are American Express Cardmembers can get Front Of The Line presale access to purchase tickets to the Toronto show before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM, ET until Wednesday, December 8 at 10 PM, ET here.

Styx’s Tommy Shaw agrees, “I can’t think of a better way of touring the USA next year than with good friends we’ve known for years and performed with on many a stage. What a great night of music this will be!”

REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin said, “Tommy (Shaw) and I have done a number of Zoom performances together during the pandemic, and REO and Styx are ready to go get UnZoomed, and out on the road for our fifth U.S. tour together. Add our great friends Mike Reno and the Loverboy guys, and I am totally psyched. If I wasn’t performing in it, I would totally come out to see this show. See you all, LIVE and UNZOOMED!”

Loverboy’s Mike Reno proclaimed, “We can’t wait to take the stage and rock this summer, it’s gonna be awesome. These are all the groups I grew up with, and I’m there too. Best tour of the summer…guaranteed.”

Tour dates:

May

31 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

June

1 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

3 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amp.

4 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amp.

7 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amp.

8 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

13 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amphitheatre

14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

18 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp.

19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July

8 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amp.

15 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

16 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp.

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

22 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amp.

23 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

24 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amp.

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

8 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

12 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

17 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

19 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

20 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

21 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater