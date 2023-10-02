STYX Announce Five-Night Engagement At The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers, Styx, will be taking the Las Vegas stage once again for an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held on January 26, 27 and 31 and February 2 and 3, 2024. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, October 6, at 10 AM, PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Styx fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 3, at 10 AM, PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie® Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, October 4, at 10 AM, PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, October 5, at 10 PM, PT.