STYX - Drum Cam Video Of "Man In The Wilderness" Live In Phoenix Streaming

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman has shared another single drum cam video, this time from the band's performance of "Man In The Wilderness" in Phoenix, AZ at the Celebrity Theater on March 9th. Check it out below.

"Man In The Wilderness" is taken from Styx's 1977 album, The Grand Illusion.

Drumeo recently uploaded a new video featuring Sucherman along with the following message:

"If Foo Fighters invited Styx's Todd Sucherman to take the drum throne (R.I.P. Taylor Hawkins), we think he'd be ready. Even if he'd never heard the songs before.

In what's quickly become a Drumeo tradition, we dared Todd to learn a song he's never heard. In this video, he plays 'Rope' from Foo Fighters' 2011 album Wasting Light after just one listen. Todd usually learns songs by ear and gives them his undivided attention when listening.

It's tough even for the pros to learn in real-time. But you get to see it happen!"