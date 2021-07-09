STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Performs Band's New Song "Common Ground"; Video

Legendary rockers Styx - James “JY” Young (lead vocals, guitars), Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars), Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals), Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion), Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards) and Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals) - released their 17th album, Crash Of The Crown, on June 18 via the band’s label, Alpha Dog 2T/UMe.

Watch Todd Sucherman perform the album track "Common Ground" below:

The new album is available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms.





Styx’s holy mission for cutting Crash Of The Crown was crystal-clear to its co-creator from the get-go. “Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album,” Shaw concludes about the herculean recording efforts of his fellow COTC makers. “And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it.”

Tracklisting:

"The Fight Of Our Lives"

" A Monster"

"Reveries"

"Hold Back The Darkness"

"Save Us From Ourselves"

"Crash Of The Crown"

"Our Wonderful Lives"

"Common Ground"

"Sound The Alarm"

"Long Live The King"

"Lost At Sea"

"Coming Out The Other Side"

"To Those"

"Another Farewell"

"Stream"

“Reveries” lyric video:

"Crash Of The Crown" lyric video:

(Crash Of The Crown band photo - Todd Gallopo and Styx)