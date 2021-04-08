STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Performs Drum Solo For Pearl Drums' 75th Anniversary Time Line Video

"I was honored to be asked to supply a drum solo soundtrack for the Pearl Drums 75th Anniversary Time Line Video," says Styx drummer Todd Sucherman.

"They had an initial outline cut idea using the drum solo I did at Drumeo in ’17. I used that rudimental theme but in 3/4 time and took the ideas elsewhere, but still dancing in and out of the main theme in 3/4 and 4/4. This was an honor and I hope you enjoy the seven minute improvisation."

"Thanks to Eric Dorris for filming, and to everyone at PMI and Pearl world wide. Happy anniversary! (I'm using Masterworks Studio Recipe with Maple/Gum shells and Black Limba in Black Burst finish with gold hardware. The snare is a Masterworks hybrid: Brass shell, Reference Pure Lugs, triple flanged hoops, Masterworks badge, all rose gold plated. Sabian Cymbals, Remo Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, Audix microphones.)