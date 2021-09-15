STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Shares Drumcam Montage Of 21 Songs In 19 Minutes From Phoenix Show

Styx drummer Todd Sucherman has uploaded a new live video along with the following message:

"Highlight montage of the 21 song set from Phoenix’s Celebrity Theater, September 2021. This rotating in the round stage is one of the most unique places to play in the USA."

Fan-filmed video from the Phoenix show can be viewed below. The setlis was as follows:

Set 1:

"The Fight of Our Lives"

"Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

"The Grand Illusion"

"Lady"

"Reveries"

"Light Up"

"Man in the Wilderness"

"Rockin' The Paradise"

"Save Us From Ourselves"

"Pieces of Eight"

"The Outpost"

"Too Much Time on My Hands"

Set 2:

"Red Storm"

"Suite Madame Blue"

"Sound the Alarm"

"Crystal Ball"

"Crash of the Crown"

"Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)"

"Khedive"

"Lost at Sea"

"Come Sail Away"

"Mr. Roboto"

"Renegade"