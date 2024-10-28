STYX Drummer TODD SUCHERMAN Shares Tour Kit Rundown (Video)

During the summer of 2024, Modern Drummer met up with Todd Sucherman of Styx. Todd spoke with MD CEO, David Frangioni, about his custom Pearl drums and all of the gear he uses on tour. Check out the clip below.

Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers, Styx, are starting to lock in shows for their 2025 tour schedule, which will once again include an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

For the first time in their 50-plus career in Las Vegas, Styx will be performing 1977's The Grand Illusion in its entirety, along with the band’s classic hits. The shows will be held on January 24, 25, 29, 31 and February 1, 2025. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, September 20 at 10 AM, PT. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

The Grand Illusion is the biggest seller in the band’s catalog. It reached #6 on the Billboard “Top 200 Albums” chart, and spawned the smash hits "Come Sail Away," which reached #8 on Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart, and "Fooling Yourself (The Angry Young Man)," which made it to #29. The album has been certified triple Platinum by the RIAA, having sold over three million copies to date, and it was the first in the band’s groundbreaking string of releasing four multi-Platinum albums in a row.

The album’s iconic cover art by Alton Kelley and Stanley Mouse is modeled after Belgian surrealist René Magritte’s 1965 piece titled Le Blanc Seing, a.k.a. The Blank Check. “The album’s artwork has stood the test of time,” declares keyboardist/vocalist Lawrence Gowan. “It looks so engaging today, when I see that equestrian image mixed with the forest, the woman’s eyes, and the female face. It’s one of the great icons of rock history, and rock lore. I’m happy to see it continue to be celebrated.”