STYX Frontman TOMMY SHAW Names His Five Favourite Albums; Video

In the new video below from AXS TV, Styx frontman, Tommy Shaw, reveals which five albums he would want to take with him if he were stuck on a deserted island, including a Pink Floyd fan favourite, a Wes Montgomery classic, a staple from The Beatles, and more.

Styx will be taking the Las Vegas stage once again for an unforgettable five-night engagement at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held on January 27 and 28 and February 1, 3 and 4. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 PM.

