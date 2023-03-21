STYX Frontman TOMMY SHAW On Possible DAMN YANKEES Reunion - "As Far As I'm Concerned We Had Our Day"

On March 13th, Styx frontman Tommy Shaw guested on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk and commented on the possibility of a reunion with the Damn Yankees, the 1989 supergroup featuruing himself, Night Ranger's Jack Blades, Ted Nugent, and Michael Cartellone.

Shaw: "I think we kind of ran that thing until the wheels fell off of it. And I'd like to just keep it like that. It was a fantastic run. It was just wild and wooly. We made those two records. The first record, that was the shit. The second record, it just started to lose the thing that it had on the first album. And I think everybody else knew that it was probably time to go back to your regular job. As far as I'm concerned we had our day."

Tommy Shaw on #trunknation earlier this week talking about Damn Yankees. Full interview now on @SIRIUSXM app. pic.twitter.com/xAiBZrsksb — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) March 17, 2023

Damn Yankee released two albums: the self-titled debut in 1990, and Don't Tread in 1992.