SUBFIRE Release “Unbreakable” Lyric Video Feat. RALF SCHEEPERS Of PRIMAL FEAR

Greek heavy/power metallers Subfire announce the release of their third single/lyric video entitled “Unbreakable”, taken from the upcoming album, Blood Omen, which is set for release on May 17, 2024 by Symmetric Records.

“Unbreakable” features a guest appearance by Ralf Scheepers of Primal Fear. The lyric video, which can be seen below, was made by Stefano Mastronicola (Trick Or Treat, The Silent Rage, Band Of Spice).

Guitarist George D Larentzakis comments: “Weakened by the hard fights of the Shogun's evil plan, the two clans not willing to give up gather their last strength they have left and revive their morale for a fight to the end! Not to be missed, Hattori, the emperor's right-hand man has been secretly sent to inform the Shogun of the outcome of the battle and of course our Sinne is there and describes the battle from his own point of view. The song entitled 'Unbreakable' is divined by Ralf Scheepers with his fantastic interpretation!”

The band has also released a lyric video for the song “Samurai”, and an audio single for the song “Path Of The Assassin”. The lyric video for the track “Samurai” was made by Manthos Stergiou/ManSter Designs (Sakis Tolis, Jinjer, Powerwolf).

The album production and mixing has been once again handled by Bob Katsionis (Stray Gods, Warrior Path, Firewind), while the mastering was done by Nasos Nomikos at VU Productions. The cover artwork was created by Alexis Alifragis aka Perverend SlumberSlut (Obduction, For A Dozen Matters, Goateatgod).

Tracklisting:

“Tides Of Alibis”

“Rage Of Emotions”

“Samurai”

“Path Of The Assassin”

“Iga Land”

“Rise”

“Unbreakable”

“Black Edged Meitu”

“Hunter Of Dreams”

“Samurai” lyric video:

“Path Of The Assassin”: