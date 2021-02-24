SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE – Details Of Mountain Fever Album Revealed

Israeli progressive metal outfit Subterranean Masquerade have unveiled the details for their new album, Mountain Fever. The band's fourth LP, and sixth overall release, marks the band's first record to see release through their new label home, Sensory Records.

Subterranean Masquerade, which until recently was considered a cult studio project for fine taste followers, has transformed over the last two years into an exciting, colorful live act, mixing the traditions of heavy metal together with the aesthetics of world music performance, spiritual punk, and pure rock. Praised by music journalists all over Europe and beyond, the band has taken over the stages, showcasing a distinctly audacious execution of their complex songwriting while maintaining an almost magical grip on their audience, reviewed as rave parties for metalheads.

Led by guitarist Tomer Pink, Subterranean Masquerade was previously fronted by Green Carnation vocalist Kjetle Nordhus and Novembers Doom's Paul Khur. Having officially revamped the lineup in 2018, the band now features a very tight knit, fully group of musicians handpicked from the upper echelons of Israel's prog scene. Mountain Fever is the band's first album to be created by this expansive seven-member lineup.

Boasting ten new songs which encompass nearly fifty-five minutes of material, Mountain Fever sees Subterranean Masquerade continuing to push the balance between pioneering experimentalism to their own take on modern pop culture and its manifestation in the Middle East. Revealing an album composed of African and Balkan brass sections, Arabic violins, extended vocal techniques, and several special guest appearances, the band explores radio friendly hooks that emerge out of heavy riffs and polychromatic arrangements.

The record features several notable guest contributions, including drumsfrom Matan Shmuely (Orphaned Land), bouzouki and lead guitars on "Mångata" by Idan Amsalem (Orphaned Land), and vocals on "Somewhere I Sadly Belong" by Melechesh Ashmedai (Melechesh) and Jackie Hole (The Super Things).

Subterranean Masquerade recorded Mountain Fever Golan Heights, Israel, the album engineered by David Castillo. The record was sent to Fascination Street in Örebro, Sweden (Leprous, Katatonia, Opeth) where it was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren, then completed with artwork and layout by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight 13 Media.

Lasers Edge division Sensory Records will release Mountain Fever worldwide on May 14 across all digital platforms, on CD, and pressed on vinyl as a double LP cut at 45RPM. Watch for preorders to post alongside new audio previews, official videos, and more to be issued over the weeks ahead.

Tracklisting:

“Snake Charmer”

“Diaspora, My Love”

“Mountain Fever”

“Inwards”

“Somewhere I Sadly Belong”

“The Stillnox Oratory”

“Ascend”

“Ya Shema Evyonecha”

“For The Leader, With Strings Music”

“Mångata”

“Ascend” video:

(Photo by: Yalon Schori)