SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Issues “Somewhere I Sadly Belong” Video Feat. MELECHESH Frontman

Israeli progressive metal outfit Subterranean Masquerade has released the official video for “Somewhere I Sadly Belong.” The song precedes the arrival of the band’s fourth LP, Mountain Fever, which sees release Friday through American prog powerhouse, Sensory Records.

One of Mountain Fever’s most explosive tracks, “Somewhere I Sadly Belong” features guest vocals from Ashmedi Melechesh of Mesopotamian black metal band Melechesh and gospel choir vocals by British Singer Jackie Hole. The song comes to life through an official video directed and filmed by Yalon Schori and Yoni Sherman Heschel and edited by Yalon Schori.

Subterranean Masquerade’s lead vocalist Davidavi Dolev reveals, "This one is extremely dear to us and might be one of the most personal songs on the album. It's about history, but also about history in the making. The song is dedicated to all people in refuge and exile. I would also like to dedicate it to my grandmother. We used sign language in the chorus of the video to symbolize the deafness of our society towards those who are in need. It's about roots, identity, love, guilt, trauma, immigration, and wars. Are we going to make it? In order to bring our complete vision to life we were extremely honored to host Ashmedi Melechesh, who is the original source of extreme metal in the Middle East, who really brought to the song the spirit we were looking for."

Boasting ten new songs which encompass nearly fifty-five minutes of material, Mountain Fever sees Subterranean Masquerade continuing to push the balance between pioneering experimentalism to their own take on modern pop culture and its manifestation in the Middle East. Revealing an album composed of African and Balkan brass sections, Arabic violins, extended vocal techniques, and several special guest appearances, the band explores radio friendly hooks that emerge out of heavy riffs and polychromatic arrangements.

Mountain Fever was recorded in Golan Heights, Israel with engineer David Castillo, after which it was sent to Fascination Street in Örebro, Sweden (Leprous, Katatonia, Opeth) where it was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren, then completed with artwork and layout by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight 13 Media. The record features several notable guest contributions, including drums from Matan Shmuely (Orphaned Land), bouzouki and lead guitars on "Mångata" by Idan Amsalem (Orphaned Land), and vocals on "Somewhere I Sadly Belong" by Melechesh Ashmedi (Melechesh) and Jackie Hole (The Super Things).

Lasers Edge division Sensory Records will release Mountain Fever worldwide on May 14 across all digital platforms, on CD, and pressed on vinyl as a double LP cut at 45RPM. Find pre-orders for the CD, the Black vinyl, and the Yellow vinyl here, the standard digital here, the Hi​-​Rez 24 Bit digital here, and an array of new mech items at the band’s webshop here.

Tracklisting:

“Snake Charmer”

“Diaspora, My Love”

“Mountain Fever”

“Inwards”

“Somewhere I Sadly Belong”

“The Stillnox Oratory”

“Ascend”

“Ya Shema Evyonecha”

“For The Leader, With Strings Music”

“Mångata”

"Somewhere I Sadly Belong":

“Ascend” video:

(Photo by: Yalon Schori)