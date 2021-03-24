SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Premier Video For “Mångata” Feat. ORPHANED LAND's Idan Amsalem

Israeli progressive metal outfit, Subterranean Masquerade, have released a dynamic new single from their impending fourth LP, Mountain Fever, which is due for worldwide release through Sensory Records in May. The new single, “Mångata”, features guest Idan Amsalem from Orphaned Land on bouzouki and guitar, and a video for the track can be seen below.

Boasting ten new songs which encompass nearly fifty-five minutes of material, Mountain Fever sees Subterranean Masquerade continuing to push the balance between pioneering experimentalism to their own take on modern pop culture and its manifestation in the Middle East. Revealing an album composed of African and Balkan brass sections, Arabic violins, extended vocal techniques, and several special guest appearances, the band explores radio friendly hooks that emerge out of heavy riffs and polychromatic arrangements.

Mountain Fever was recorded in Golan Heights, Israel with engineer David Castillo, after which it was sent to Fascination Street in Örebro, Sweden (Leprous, Katatonia, Opeth) where it was mixed by Jens Bogren and mastered by Tony Lindgren, then completed with artwork and layout by Costin Chioreanu of Twilight 13 Media. The record features several notable guest contributions, including drums from Matan Shmuely (Orphaned Land), bouzouki and lead guitars on "Mångata" by Idan Amsalem (Orphaned Land), and vocals on "Somewhere I Sadly Belong" by Melechesh Ashmedi (Melechesh) and Jackie Hole (The Super Things).

Lead vocalist Davidavi Dolev writes, “’Mångata’ is the closing track on our new album, Mountain Fever. It is a song about love, companionship, and language barriers; it is an open end, a vast ocean of longing. Three years ago, I came back to Israel after quite a few years living on/off Scandinavia. I had sunk into its serenity; I fell in love with its melancholy and its rhythm, I lived a different life than the one I’ve had in the Middle East. ‘Mångata’ in Swedish is the road-like reflection of the moon on the ocean. I loved the idea that no matter what, every night looking at the Mediterranean Sea, I can just step on the water, and go back up north.”

Lasers Edge division Sensory Records will release Mountain Fever worldwide on May 14 across all digital platforms, on CD, and pressed on vinyl as a double LP cut at 45RPM. Find pre-orders for the CD, the Black vinyl, and the Yellow vinyl here, the standard digital here, the Hi​-​Rez 24 Bit digital here, and an array of new mech items at the band’s webshop here.

Tracklisting:

“Snake Charmer”

“Diaspora, My Love”

“Mountain Fever”

“Inwards”

“Somewhere I Sadly Belong”

“The Stillnox Oratory”

“Ascend”

“Ya Shema Evyonecha”

“For The Leader, With Strings Music”

“Mångata”

“Ascend” video:

(Photo by: Yalon Schori)