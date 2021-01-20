SUBTERRANEAN MASQUERADE Release "Ascend" Music Video; Single Available Friday

Israeli progressive metal outfit Subterranean Masquerade prepares to release their new single, "Ascend", through Sensory Records this Friday. Preceding its official release, a video for "Ascend" can be seen below.

While their new LP for Sensory Records is finalized for spring release, Subterranean Masquerade presents "Ascend" through a lively video captured on the band's European tour with Orphaned Land before the global pandemic halted performances.

With the new video's premiere, the band's founding guitarist Tomer Pink notes, "It is with an utmost excitement, to finally share with the world 'Ascend,' the first single from our album Mountain Fever, our most diverse album yet. We think there's something for everyone here. Turn off the lights and let's dance!"

Offers the band's new vocalist Vidi Dolev, "We've been working on this one for quite a while and thanks to COVID-19 we have been waiting even longer to release it. We played 'Ascend' live on our latest European tour. We filmed the song throughout the shows and were astonished by how well it was accepted. We dedicate this one to our friends and followers; you might find yourself in this video! A last memory from the live concerts before the world had stopped. Ascend is about the good things that make you feel bad and the bad things that make you feel better. Enjoy."

"Ascend" will see release across all digital services this Friday, January 22, paired with an instrumental version of the song as a bonus track. Find exclusive new merch for the single here.



Full details on Subterranean Masquerade's Mountain Fever LP will be issued in the weeks ahead and will see release this spring.

Mountain Fever will be Subterranean Masquerade's their first release for new label home, US-based Sensory Records. Their fourth LP, and sixth overall release, Mountain Fever was recorded between Golan Heights to Fascination Street Studio (engineered by David Castillo) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Leprous, Katatonia, Opeth). Here, Subterranean Masquerade continues pushing the balance between pioneering experimentalism to their own take on modern pop culture and its manifestation in the Middle East. Revealing an album composed of African and Balkan brass sections, Arabic violins, extended vocal techniques, and several special guest appearances, the band explores radio friendly hooks that emerge out of heavy riffs and polychromatic arrangements.

