SUBWAY TO SALLY Announces Live Multi-Format Release, Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark, Available In June; “Veitstanz" (2014 Version) Live Video Streaming

Subway To Sally demonstrate their exceptional live presence once more, carving a unique stage experience in stone with the upcoming release, Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark, out on BluRay/DVD/CD on June 18 via Napalm Records.

In an intimate setting, the Potsdam based unit drops a colorful bunch of songs taken off their multifaceted discography and invites its listeners to be part of an exciting adventure. Supported by many great artists, Subway To Sally created an unforgettable evening that offers numerous surprises and specials neither seen nor heard until now, with the unveiling of a new live video “Veitstanz" (2014 Version). Members of Saltatio Mortis, Schandmaul and Feuerschwanz, as well as Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost), MajorVoice and Patty Gurdy join Subway To Sally on stage for an outstanding version of the song.

Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark will be available as a deluxe bundle (incl. deluxe fan gym bag, mediabook, pendant, lanyard, pass - limited to 300 copies), LP Gatefold Black, BD/DVD/2-CD mediabook and digital album formats, and serves as harbinger for all those great live performances that are about to come!

Subway To Sally on Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark: “After 11 years of our "Eisheilige Nacht-tradition", we definitely did not want that 2020 will be seen as a red "X" in the history of our festival series. So we thought about how we could provide our fans with the Eisheilige Nacht feeling at their homes, when we weren't allowed to tour ourselves. An online concert wasn't enough for us: Eisheilige Nacht is not only about meeting friends, but also being a highlight of the year - with several befriended bands performing live on stage. We wanted to implement all of this in one experience. We wanted to record this very special event where the Eisheilige Nacht originally began. Instead of playing a concert in an empty hall, we used the size of the hall, lined up in a circle and placed our guest musicians into our midst. This created new insights that have never been seen before in any Subway To Sally concert film! We are very pleased that we can now, as requested by countless fans, record this event for eternity as a special concert film! "

Due to the pandemic, 2020’s edition of the band's annual festival tour, Eisheilige Nacht, couldn’t take place in its usual form. As a result, the German folk rock outfit decided to offer an unforgettable lockdown live event which they hope will be a unique way to fill the gap until they return to the stage.

Subway To Sally on "Veitstanz" (2014 Version): "The highlight of every Eisheilige Nacht is the joint finale at the end of the concert. The Veitstanz, shared with all guest bands, is a firm tradition and of course could not be missing from the Eisheilige Nacht ONLINE. Somehow the title is now almost medieval -traditionals. Especially with this song you can see what a great scene we are in. We are proud that we were able to conclude 2020 with the Veitstanz together with our guests, but also above all with our fans."

Since their foundation in the early ‘90s, Subway To Sally have established themselves at the top of the scene. Having released thirteen studio records so far, the seven-piece featuring the remarkable Eric Fish on vocal duties never fails in surprising their devotees with an ingenious symbiosis of folk, heavy metal and rock. In the course of time, it became a tradition to celebrate every year with numerous fans and a final live show on December 30 at the venue Lindenpark in the band's hometown of Potsdam. Due to great demand, in 2009 the band decided to move to a bigger location in the same area. The Eisheilige Nacht was born and turned into a whole annual festival tour shortly after, where top-notch bands heeded the call to join Subway To Sally for some magical evenings.

In 2020, Subway To Sally returned to Lindenpark and - supported by many great artists like Chris Harms (Lord Of The Lost), Feuerschwanz, Schandmaul, Saltatio Mortis, MajorVoice and Patty Gurdy - created an extraordinary lockdown live experience. In an intimate setting, the recording starts with “Messias” and “Königin der Käfer” from the band’s latest chart-breaking full-length, Hey! (DE #5). Subway To Sally then continue to not only travel through their own discography with songs like eerie “Unsterblich”, animated “Tanz auf dem Vulkan” and live-sensation “Grausame Schwester”, but also present a bunch of enchanting features as well: Don’t miss when highly talented Birgit Muggenthaler-Schmack and Saskia Maria Forkert (Schandmaul) join Subway To Sally for Schandmaul’s “Dein Anblick” and a premier version of “Kleid aus Rosen”, or when the band sets the exceptional stage on fire for an explosive performance with Saltatio Mortis on their hit “Sie Tanzt allein” - just to name a selection.

This unique experience will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe-Bundle (incl. Deluxe Fan Gym Bag, Mediabook, Pendant, Lanyard, Pass) – strictly limited to 300 copies

- BD/DVD/2-CD Mediabook (vertical format)

- 3-LP Gatefold BLACK (incl. DVD)

- Digital Album

Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark tracklisting:

CD 1

Intro

"Messias"

"Königin der Käfer"

"Unsterblich"

"Imperator Rex Graecourm"

"Dein Anblick"

"Kleid aus Rosen"

"Das Elfte Gebot"

"Sieben"

"Kalte Winde"

"Minne" (FAUN Version)

"Henkersbraut"

"Falscher Heiland"

"Tanz auf dem Vulkan"

CD 2

"Drag Me to Hell"

"Island"

"Kein Meer zu Tief"

"Arme Ellen Schmitt"

"Eisblumen"

"Sie tanzt allein"

"IX"

"Veitstanz (2014 Version)

"Grausame Schwester""

"Alles was das Herz will"

"Aufgewacht"

"Ausgeträumt"

Outro

"Julia und die Räuber"

Subway To Sally are:

Eric Fish - vocals

Ally Storch - violine

Ingo Hampf - guitar

Bodenski - guitar, vocals, hurdy-gurdy

Simon - guitar, vocals

Sugar Ray - bass

Simon Michael - drums

(Photo - Alexander Schlesier)