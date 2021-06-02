SUBWAY TO SALLY Release "Kleid aus Rosen" Video From Upcoming Live Multi-Format Release, Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark

Subway To Sally have released the second video from their new live Blu-Ray, Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark. This special, intimate version of the fan-favorite "Kleid aus Rosen" (EN: Dress of Roses) offers an absolute world premiere: Ally Storch, as well as Saskia and Birgit from Schandmaul, intonate the legendary three-part polyphony at the beginning of the song for the first time ever live.

This version of "Kleid aus Rosen" stands for what Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark is all about: an intimate setting, special guests and unique production.

Bodenski on "Kleid aus Rosen": "There are lyrics that you write in one ride. I can still remember exactly how I put this story on paper. In my mind's eye I saw a balladeer standing in the marketplace with a display board and telling his audience this gruesome story, perhaps as a lesson and warning for young girls. I actually believed at the time that the lyrics would not be suitable for Subway To Sally. I was so wrong. When I heard Ingo's brilliant composition to this text, I was thrilled. It is rightly one of our most popular songs. Everything about this song is just right. In the studio, Sigrid Hausen, better known as Syrah, helped us to sing the three-part intro. Until the Eisheilige Nacht Online, this intro was always recorded. It was a special experience for us to hear it live for the first time!"

Subway To Sally on Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark: “After 11 years of our "Eisheilige Nacht-tradition", we definitely did not want that 2020 will be seen as a red "X" in the history of our festival series. So we thought about how we could provide our fans with the Eisheilige Nacht feeling at their homes, when we weren't allowed to tour ourselves. An online concert wasn't enough for us: Eisheilige Nacht is not only about meeting friends, but also being a highlight of the year - with several befriended bands performing live on stage. We wanted to implement all of this in one experience. We wanted to record this very special event where the Eisheilige Nacht originally began. Instead of playing a concert in an empty hall, we used the size of the hall, lined up in a circle and placed our guest musicians into our midst. This created new insights that have never been seen before in any Subway To Sally concert film! We are very pleased that we can now, as requested by countless fans, record this event for eternity as a special concert film!"

This unique experience will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe-Bundle (incl. Deluxe Fan Gym Bag, Mediabook, Pendant, Lanyard, Pass) – strictly limited to 300 copies

- BD/DVD/2-CD Mediabook (vertical format)

- 3-LP Gatefold BLACK (incl. DVD)

- Digital Album

Pre-order Eisheilige Nacht – Back To Lindenpark here.

Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark tracklisting:

CD 1

Intro

"Messias"

"Königin der Käfer"

"Unsterblich"

"Imperator Rex Graecourm"

"Dein Anblick"

"Kleid aus Rosen"

"Das Elfte Gebot"

"Sieben"

"Kalte Winde"

"Minne" (FAUN Version)

"Henkersbraut"

"Falscher Heiland"

"Tanz auf dem Vulkan"

CD 2

"Drag Me to Hell"

"Island"

"Kein Meer zu Tief"

"Arme Ellen Schmitt"

"Eisblumen"

"Sie tanzt allein"

"IX"

"Veitstanz (2014 Version)

"Grausame Schwester""

"Alles was das Herz will"

"Aufgewacht"

"Ausgeträumt"

Outro

"Julia und die Räuber"

“IX” video:

"Veitstanz" (2014 Version) video:

Trailer:

Subway To Sally are:

Eric Fish - vocals

Ally Storch - violine

Ingo Hampf - guitar

Bodenski - guitar, vocals, hurdy-gurdy

Simon - guitar, vocals

Sugar Ray - bass

Simon Michael - drums

(Photo - Alexander Schlesier)