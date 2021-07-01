SUBWAY TO SALLY Release Live Video For "Kein Meer zu Tief" Feat. MAJORVOICE

Subway To Sally demonstrate their exceptional live presence once more, carving a unique stage experience in stone with their new BluRay/DVD/CD release, Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark, out now.

In an intimate setting, the Potsdam based unit drops a colorful bunch of songs taken off their multifaceted discography and invites its listeners to be part of an exciting adventure, offering some great surprises and performances never heard or seen - till now! One of those highlights embodies the new live-video for the emotional track “Kein Meer zu Tief” (engl. “No Ocean Too Deep”), a song originally by German artist MajorVoice, in which Subway To Sally are accompanied by the bass/baritone vocalist.

The band on the performance: “At the Eisheilige Nacht 2017 we had Mono Inc. as a guest, who, in addition, had a guest themselves be part of their show. Someone we didn't know till then. A really tall man with an equally great voice was asked on stage during their set. That's how we got to know MajorVoice and immediately invited him to be part of our HEY! tour 2019. In the meantime, we have become close friends. Unfortunately our planned continuation of the joint HEY! tour in 2020 couldn't take place. His appearance at Eisheilige Nacht - Back to Lindenpark is far too small a consolation, but at least it reminds us of better times and stirs the anticipation on what we can do together musically in the future.”

Subway To Sally on Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark: “After 11 years of our "Eisheilige Nacht-tradition", we definitely did not want that 2020 will be seen as a red "X" in the history of our festival series. So we thought about how we could provide our fans with the Eisheilige Nacht feeling at their homes, when we weren't allowed to tour ourselves. An online concert wasn't enough for us: Eisheilige Nacht is not only about meeting friends, but also being a highlight of the year - with several befriended bands performing live on stage. We wanted to implement all of this in one experience. We wanted to record this very special event where the Eisheilige Nacht originally began. Instead of playing a concert in an empty hall, we used the size of the hall, lined up in a circle and placed our guest musicians into our midst. This created new insights that have never been seen before in any Subway To Sally concert film! We are very pleased that we can now, as requested by countless fans, record this event for eternity as a special concert film!"

Eisheilige Nacht - Back To Lindenpark tracklisting:

CD 1

Intro

"Messias"

"Königin der Käfer"

"Unsterblich"

"Imperator Rex Graecourm"

"Dein Anblick"

"Kleid aus Rosen"

"Das Elfte Gebot"

"Sieben"

"Kalte Winde"

"Minne" (FAUN Version)

"Henkersbraut"

"Falscher Heiland"

"Tanz auf dem Vulkan"

CD 2

"Drag Me to Hell"

"Island"

"Kein Meer zu Tief"

"Arme Ellen Schmitt"

"Eisblumen"

"Sie tanzt allein"

"IX"

"Veitstanz (2014 Version)

"Grausame Schwester""

"Alles was das Herz will"

"Aufgewacht"

"Ausgeträumt"

Outro

"Julia und die Räuber"

“Drag Me To Hell” (feat. Chris Harms) video:

"Kleid aus Rosen" video:

“IX” video:

"Veitstanz" (2014 Version) video:

Subway To Sally are:

Eric Fish - vocals

Ally Storch - violine

Ingo Hampf - guitar

Bodenski - guitar, vocals, hurdy-gurdy

Simon - guitar, vocals

Sugar Ray - bass

Simon Michael - drums

(Photo - Alexander Schlesier)