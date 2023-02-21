SUBWAY TO SALLY Release New Single And Music Video “Ihr Kriegt Uns Nie”

Subway To Sally will release their 14th studio album, Himmelfahrt (eng. Ascension), on March 24 via Napalm Records.

The third single from the new album, "Ihr kriegt uns nie" (You'll never get us) underlines the album's upbeat mood and convinces with captivating violin parts and gripping riffs. Eric Fish's haunting voice calls for freedom, while the atmospheric music video perfectly underscores the song. Just like in the music video, the band defies all obstacles they have faced during the journey of life as they stand strong together to continue persevering onwards.

Subway To Sally on their new album: "The new album marks a turning point. Himmelfahrt represents the ending and a new beginning at the same time. The work on the songs for Himmelfahrt began long before Covid, shortly after the release of the last album Hey.. This album addressed a broken world, the destructive treatment of people with their own kind and the environment in which they live. As the pandemic hit the world, most of the album seemed prophetic and depressing. All the material created up to that point had to be put to the test and was disposed of as outmoded.

Subway To Sally have always dealt with the dark sides of the human soul with relish. Over the years, a lot of blood has been spilled and murdered for love. But the lust for doom is an attitude that works well when a fully fueled helicopter is waiting on the roof to carry us away from the zombie apocalypse.

For the first time in thirty years of the band's history, we had to ask ourselves if it was time to celebrate hope. Hope is fuel for the future, and so many songs on the new album are about departure and journey, about reaching out to others to lead them from the deepest depths into the light. However, the most current events in the world put this hope to a difficult test. This explains the downer, the bitterness that clouds hope. That's why even God had to say a word on the album, to vent his own disappointment in his work."

Himmelfahrt will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Wooden Box - incl. Pendant, 2 CD Mediabook (24 pages), Bonus Album, Flag, 4 x Postcards (2 motives) Art Print - limited to 500 copies worldwide (Napalm Records exclusive)

- 2-CD Mediabook (24 pages) incl. Bonus Album & Belt Bag in a bundle - limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records exclusive)

- Vinyl Deluxebox: 1-LP Vinyl Gatefold transparent marbled / black - incl. 12 pages Booklet, Slipmat, Record Butler - limited to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records exclusive)

- 2-CD Mediabook (24 pages) incl. Bonus Album

- 1-LP Gatefold

- 1-CD Jewel Case

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Himmelfahrt tracklisting:

"Was ihr wollt"

"Leinen los"

"Weit ist das Meer"

"So tief"

"Gaudens in domino"

"Gott spricht"

"Auf dem Hügel"

"Autumn"

"Eisbrecher"

"Halt"

"Ihr kriegt uns nie"

"Lasst die Himmel fall'n"

Bonus Album:

"Gott spricht" (audinity remix)

"Auf dem Hügel" (acoustic version)

"So tief" (acoustic version)

"Was ihr wollt" (acoustic version)

"Weit ist das Meer" (acoustic version)

"So Rot MMXXI"

"Leinen los" video:

“Was ihr wollt” video:

Lineup:

Eric Fish - Vocals, Flutes, Bagpipe

Ally Storch - Violin

Bodenski - Hurdy Gurdy, Acoustic Guitar, Vocals

Simon - Acoustic Guitars, Trumsheit, Vocals

Ingo Hampf - Guitar, Lute

Simon Michael - Drums, Percussion

Sugar Ray - Bass

(Photo - Heilemania / Pedro Stoehr)