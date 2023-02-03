SUFFOCATION Announce "The Warmth Within The Dark" European Tour

February 3, 2023, 12 minutes ago

New York death metal pioneers, Suffocation, have announced "The Warmth Within The Dark" European tour. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 6 at 11 AM, CET here.

Says Suffocation: "Join us this April through May!"

Tour dates:

April
21 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena
22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Club Tapper
23 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko
24 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia
26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser
27 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee
28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Musikens Hus
29 - Slagelse, Denmark - Slag-Town Slays
30 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Bloodshed Festival

May
1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
2 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
3 - Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany - Crash
4 - Langenthal, Switzerland - Old Capitol
5 - Wil, Switzerland - Gare De Lion
6 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
7 - Venice, Italy - CS Rivolta
8 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
9 - Budweis, Czech Republic - MC Fabrika
10 - Cham, Germany - LA
12 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock festival
13 - London, England - Incineration Festival
16 - Istanbul, Turkey - If Performance Hall Beşiktaş



