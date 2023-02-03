SUFFOCATION Announce "The Warmth Within The Dark" European Tour

New York death metal pioneers, Suffocation, have announced "The Warmth Within The Dark" European tour. Tickets go on sale Monday, February 6 at 11 AM, CET here.

Says Suffocation: "Join us this April through May!"

Tour dates:

April

21 - Riga, Latvia - Melna Piektdiena

22 - Tallinn, Estonia - Club Tapper

23 - Jyväskylä, Finland - Lutakko

24 - Tampere, Finland - Olympia

26 - Stockholm, Sweden - Debaser

27 - Oslo, Norway - John Dee

28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Musikens Hus

29 - Slagelse, Denmark - Slag-Town Slays

30 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Bloodshed Festival

May

1 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel

2 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

3 - Freiburg im Breisgau, Germany - Crash

4 - Langenthal, Switzerland - Old Capitol

5 - Wil, Switzerland - Gare De Lion

6 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

7 - Venice, Italy - CS Rivolta

8 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

9 - Budweis, Czech Republic - MC Fabrika

10 - Cham, Germany - LA

12 - Durbuy, Belgium - Durbuy Rock festival

13 - London, England - Incineration Festival

16 - Istanbul, Turkey - If Performance Hall Beşiktaş