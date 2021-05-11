SUFFOCATION, BELPHEGOR And HATE Confirm Europe Under Black Death Metal Fire 2022 Tour Dates

The second edition of Europe Under Black Death Metal Fire brought by The Flaming Arts Agency is back! The legendary bands Suffocation and Belphegor are teaming up once again in early 2022 for the blasting extreme metal mix, now strengthened even more by the well-known Polish blasphemers Hate.

Necrosy, Skaphos, Devils Rage and Blasphemous Creation will complement the mind-blowing package for the European extreme metal lovers. Nearly 30 shows, top-notch bands performing greatest hits and fresh songs, this run simply cannot be missed.

Tour dates are as follows:

February

23 - Vienna, Austria - Arena *

24 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse *

25 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser *

26 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool *

27 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg *

March

3 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube *

4 - Berlin, Germany - ORWO Haus *

5 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacao Fabriek *

6 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club *

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Bahnhof Pauli *

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Lille Vega *

10 - Essen, Germany - Turock *

11 - Lyss, Switzerland - Kufa +

12 - Wil, Switzerland - Gare de Lion +

13 - Marseille, France - Jas Rod +

15 - Barcelona, Spain - Apolo 2 +

16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon +

17 - Lisbon, Portugal - Lav +

18 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club +

19 - Santiago, Spain - Malatesta +

20 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live +

22 - Bordeaux, France - TBA +

23 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen +

24 - Weinheim, Germany - Cafe Central +

25 - Ubach-Palenberg, Germany - Rockfabrik +

26 - Antwerp, Belgium - Thunder Metal Fest +

27 - London, UK - Underworld +

* with Necrosy and Skaphos

+ with Devils Rage and Blasphemous Creation