SUFFOCATION Reveal 3D Lyric Video For "Delusions Of Morality"; Hymns From The Apocrypha Album Released

New York death metal legends, Suffocation, have unleashed their ninth full-length album, Hymns From The Apocrypha, via Nuclear Blast.

The band offers fans the third track, "Delusions Of Mortality", which combines progressive melodies and Ricky Myers' monstrous vocals. Check out the 3D lyric video, created by Tamara of Aimed & Framed.

Ricky Myers comments, "'Delusions of Mortality' is the third single off our new album Hymns From The Apocrypha. The lyrical content pertains to these dimensional beings granting us ancient scriptures scribed of our true origin, purpose, and the reason why humanity was created. Revealing knowledge that is too much for man to comprehend but at the same time, it allows mankind to remove the veil and see the truth. This existence is nothing but a delusion."

The follow-up to ...Of The Dark Light (2017) and the first release featuring the new vocalist Ricky Meyers, pushes the band to the very edges of extremity and is arguably the group's strongest-sounding, most sonically punishing album yet. Suffocation have achieved death metal perfection.

Suffocation took about a month and a half to record Hymns From The Apocrypha. They holed up at Hobbs and Boyer's InLine Studio in Long Island. The duo engineered and co-produced with Christian Donaldson, who was also re-enlisted to mix and master, with Dominic Grimard assisting. With stunning cover art by Greek illustrator Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design, Hymns From The Apocrypha is characteristically Suffocation. It's uncompromisingly brutal, artistically gutsy, and aurally heavy. Clearly, Suffocation, as they head into their 35th Anniversary, are at the peak of their potential. Death metal or die!

Order/save Hymns From The Apocrypha here. Exclusive Hymns from the Apocrypha merch available here.

Hymns From The Apocrypha tracklisting:

"Hymns From The Apocrypha"

"Perpetual Deception"

"Dim Veil Of Obscurity"

"Immortal Execration"

"Seraphim Enslavement"

"Descendants"

"Embrace The Suffering"

"Delusions Of Mortality"

"Ignorant Deprivation"

"Jesus Wept" visualizer:

"Seraphim Enslavement" video:

Tour dates below.

November

7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

10 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

11 - Trois-Rivières, QC - Amphithéâtre Cogeco

12 - Montreal, QC - Studio TO

13 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

14 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

15 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

16 - Madison, WI - The Annex

17 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

18 - Denver, CO - HQ

20 - Richland, WA - Ray's Golden Lion

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

29 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

December

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

3 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

4 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Suffocation lineup:

Terrence Hobbs - Guitar

Derrek Boyer - Bass

Eric Morotti - Drums

Charlie Errigo - Guitar

Ricky Myers - Vocals

(Photo - Jason Carlson)