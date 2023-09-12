SUFFOCATION To Release Hymns From The Apocrypha Album In November; "Seraphim Enslavement" Music Video Posted

New York death metal legends, Suffocation, unleash their ninth full-length album, Hymns From The Apocrypha, on November 3 via Nuclear Blast.

The follow-up to ...Of The Dark Light (2017) and the first release featuring the new vocalist Ricky Meyers, pushes the band to the very edges of extremity and is arguably the group's strongest-sounding, most sonically punishing album yet. Suffocation have achieved death metal perfection.

Today, the band offers fans the first taste of the album with the ferocious track, "Seraphim Enslavement". The menacing music video was directed and edited by Tom Flynn with character design by Kyle Monroe and is the perfect visual pairing to Ricky Myers's monstrous vocals.

Derek Boyer comments, “This is my fifth full-length studio album with Suffocation and this album came out SICK! It features all of the brutal, technical, chaotic twists and turns everyone would expect from Suffocation, plus new elements that are out of the normal realm one might expect. This is the sophomore effort of working with Christian Donaldson (who mixed and mastered Live In North America) and he absolutely KILLED IT on this one!!! We can’t wait to bring these songs to the stage and crush everything in our path!”

Ricky Myers states, "We are thrilled to unveil our 11th full-length album, Hymns From The Apocrypha, a creatively composed piece that blends our style of music with lyrical depth and intricate artwork. This album is a testament to our devotion to brutal music, which we display in the video of our single, 'Seraphim Enslavement', a visual journey that complements the album's concept."

Stream the single here, and watch the video below.

Suffocation took about a month and a half to record Hymns From The Apocrypha. They holed up at Hobbs and Boyer's InLine Studio in Long Island. The duo engineered and co-produced with Christian Donaldson, who was also re-enlisted to mix and master, with Dominic Grimard assisting. With stunning cover art by Greek illustrator Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design, Hymns From The Apocrypha is characteristically Suffocation. It's uncompromisingly brutal, artistically gutsy, and aurally heavy. Clearly, Suffocation, as they head into their 35th Anniversary, are at the peak of their potential. Death metal or die!

Hymns from the Apocrypha will be available digitally and in the following formats:

- CD Jewel

- Vinyl

Brown w/ White Splatter

White w/ Brown Corona (Mailorder exclusive, limited to 600)

- Cassette

Smoky Tint (Band exclusive, limited to 200)

Gold (Mailorder exclusive, limited to 500)

Pre-order/pre-save Hymns From The Apocrypha here. Exclusive Hymns from the Apocrypha merch available here.

Hymns From The Apocrypha tracklisting:

"Hymns From The Apocrypha"

"Perpetual Deception"

"Dim Veil Of Obscurity"

"Immortal Execration"

"Seraphim Enslavement"

"Descendants"

"Embrace The Suffering"

"Delusions Of Mortality"

"Ignorant Deprivation"

"Seraphim Enslavement" video:

Suffocation are staying busy this fall with their 6-date Darkness Within Mexico Tour 2023, followed by their Ancient Unholy Rising Tour 2023 with co-headliners legendary death metal band Incantation. The 26-date trek will kick off on November 7 in Baltimore and makes its way across North America with performances in Montreal, Seattle, and Houston before its conclusion in Greensboro on December 4.

Tour dates below:

October

14 - Aguascalientes, MX - Korobba

15 - Queretaro, MX - Chihuahuas Bar

18 - Merida, MX

19 - Monterrey, MX - Cafe Iguana

21 - Hermosillo, MX

22 - Mexico City, MX

November

7 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

8 - Reading, PA - Reverb

9 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

10 - Providence, RI - Alchemy

11 - Trois-Rivières, QC - Amphithéâtre Cogeco

12 - Montreal, QC - Studio TO

13 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

14 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

15 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

16 - Madison, WI - The Annex

17 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

18 - Denver, CO - HQ

20 - Richland, WA - Ray's Golden Lion

21 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

22 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

24 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

25 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

27 - Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

29 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

30 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

December

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

3 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Music Hall

4 - Greensboro, NC - Hangar 1819

Suffocation lineup:

Terrence Hobbs - Guitar

Derrek Boyer - Bass

Eric Morotti - Drums

Charlie Errigo - Guitar

Ricky Myers - Vocals

(Photo - Jason Carlson)