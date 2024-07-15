SUFFOCATION Vocalist RICKY MYERS - "My Story As A Metal Frontman"; Video

‪Suffocation‬ vocalist Ricky Myers recently sat down with Finland's Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal frontman.

Suffocation unleashed their ninth full-length album, Hymns From The Apocrypha, via Nuclear Blast last year. The follow-up to ...Of The Dark Light (2017) and the first release featuring the new vocalist Ricky Meyers, pushes the band to the very edges of extremity and is arguably the group's strongest-sounding, most sonically punishing album yet. Suffocation have achieved death metal perfection.

Suffocation took about a month and a half to record Hymns From The Apocrypha. They holed up at Hobbs and Boyer's InLine Studio in Long Island. The duo engineered and co-produced with Christian Donaldson, who was also re-enlisted to mix and master, with Dominic Grimard assisting. With stunning cover art by Greek illustrator Giannis Nakos of Remedy Art Design, Hymns From The Apocrypha is characteristically Suffocation. It's uncompromisingly brutal, artistically gutsy, and aurally heavy. Clearly, Suffocation, as they head into their 35th Anniversary, are at the peak of their potential. Death metal or die!

Hymns From The Apocrypha tracklisting:

"Hymns From The Apocrypha"

"Perpetual Deception"

"Dim Veil Of Obscurity"

"Immortal Execration"

"Seraphim Enslavement"

"Descendants"

"Embrace The Suffering"

"Delusions Of Mortality"

"Ignorant Deprivation"

