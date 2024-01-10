SUICIDAL ANGELS Release New Single And Music Video "Purified By Fire"; European Tour Confirmed

Greek thrashers, Suicidal Angels, have released their new track, "Purified By Fire", which is featured on their new album, Profane Prayer, out March 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Singer Nick Melissourgos comments about the new song "Purified By Fire": "Against all good and evil, forged into the flames, the second single of our upcoming album, pure thrash, straight in your face, purified by fire! Let’s start this fuckin' moshpit!”

Nick Melissourgos on the new album Profane Prayer: "The time has come! Finally, almost after 4 years, the 8th studio album of Suicidal Angels is true and ready to unleash itself into the market, bringing you some new tunes to satisfy the needs and the appetites of the toughest audience! March 1st of 2024, this beast will be out, in digital and physical form on all of Nuclear Blast’s channels. We have returned and it will be killer!!!”

Profane Prayer can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"When The Lions Die"

"Crypts Of Madness"

"Purified By Fire"

"Deathstalker"

"Profane Prayer"

"The Return Of The Reaper"

"Guard Of The Insane"

"Virtues Of Destruction"

"The Fire Paths Of Fate"

"When The Lions Die" video:

Suicidal Angels have also announced a European tour, which starts in March. All dates are listed below. Get your tickets here.

Tour dates:

March

1 - Essen, Germany - Turock

2 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill

3 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

6 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

8 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

10 - Warsaw, Poland - Voodoo

11 - Wroclaw, Poland - Lacznik

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

14 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

15 - Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany - Crash

16 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

17 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

19 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

22 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor

23 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik Coesfeld

24 - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

April

11 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

12 - Mos, Spain - Sala Rebullon

13 - Bilbao, Spain - Zorrotzako Gaztetxea

14 - Valladolid, Spain - Porta Caeli

15 - Madrid, Spain - Revi Live