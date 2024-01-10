SUICIDAL ANGELS Release New Single And Music Video "Purified By Fire"; European Tour Confirmed
January 10, 2024, 20 minutes ago
Greek thrashers, Suicidal Angels, have released their new track, "Purified By Fire", which is featured on their new album, Profane Prayer, out March 1 via Nuclear Blast Records.
Singer Nick Melissourgos comments about the new song "Purified By Fire": "Against all good and evil, forged into the flames, the second single of our upcoming album, pure thrash, straight in your face, purified by fire! Let’s start this fuckin' moshpit!”
Nick Melissourgos on the new album Profane Prayer: "The time has come! Finally, almost after 4 years, the 8th studio album of Suicidal Angels is true and ready to unleash itself into the market, bringing you some new tunes to satisfy the needs and the appetites of the toughest audience! March 1st of 2024, this beast will be out, in digital and physical form on all of Nuclear Blast’s channels. We have returned and it will be killer!!!”
Profane Prayer can be pre-ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"When The Lions Die"
"Crypts Of Madness"
"Purified By Fire"
"Deathstalker"
"Profane Prayer"
"The Return Of The Reaper"
"Guard Of The Insane"
"Virtues Of Destruction"
"The Fire Paths Of Fate"
"When The Lions Die" video:
Suicidal Angels have also announced a European tour, which starts in March. All dates are listed below. Get your tickets here.
Tour dates:
March
1 - Essen, Germany - Turock
2 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill
3 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
6 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta
8 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
10 - Warsaw, Poland - Voodoo
11 - Wroclaw, Poland - Lacznik
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
14 - Vienna, Austria - Escape
15 - Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany - Crash
16 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
17 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
19 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
22 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor
23 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik Coesfeld
24 - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee
April
11 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
12 - Mos, Spain - Sala Rebullon
13 - Bilbao, Spain - Zorrotzako Gaztetxea
14 - Valladolid, Spain - Porta Caeli
15 - Madrid, Spain - Revi Live