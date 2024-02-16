SUICIDAL ANGELS Release New Song “Virtues Of Destruction”
February 16, 2024, 6 minutes ago
Greek thrashers Suicidal Angels have released their brand new track “Virtues Of Destruction”, which is part of their upcoming, new album Profane Prayer, out on March 1, 2024. The band also recently announced a UK tour set to take place this April, which is part of a wider European tour.
Vocalist Nick commented,
"Our 3rd single just landed! Almost 2 weeks before our headline European tour, we are glad to share with you one more song from our new album Profane Prayer! Play it loud and headbang along with the whole neighborhood!!!"
"The time has come! Finally, almost after 4 years, our 8th studio album is true and ready to unleash itself into the market, bringing you some new tunes to satisfy the needs and the appetites of the toughest audience! March the 1st 2024, this beast will be out, in digital and physical form in all of Nuclear Blast’s channels. We have returned and it will be killer!!!”
Profane Prayer can be pre-ordered here.
Tracklisting:
"When The Lions Die"
"Crypts Of Madness"
"Purified By Fire"
"Deathstalker"
"Profane Prayer"
"The Return Of The Reaper"
"Guard Of The Insane"
"Virtues Of Destruction"
"The Fire Paths Of Fate"
"Virtues Of Destruction":
"Purified By Fire" video:
"When The Lions Die" video:
Suicidal Angels recently announced a European tour, which starts in March. All dates are listed below. Get your tickets here.
Tour dates:
March
1 - Essen, Germany - Turock
2 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill
3 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul
5 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
6 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy
7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta
8 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo
9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
10 - Warsaw, Poland - Voodoo
11 - Wroclaw, Poland - Lacznik
12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice
13 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
14 - Vienna, Austria - Escape
15 - Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany - Crash
16 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
17 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse
19 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube
20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
21 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club
22 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor
23 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik Coesfeld
24 - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee
April
11 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club
12 - Mos, Spain - Sala Rebullon
13 - Bilbao, Spain - Zorrotzako Gaztetxea
14 - Valladolid, Spain - Porta Caeli
15 - Madrid, Spain - Revi Live