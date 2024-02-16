SUICIDAL ANGELS Release New Song “Virtues Of Destruction”

Greek thrashers Suicidal Angels have released their brand new track “Virtues Of Destruction”, which is part of their upcoming, new album Profane Prayer, out on March 1, 2024. The band also recently announced a UK tour set to take place this April, which is part of a wider European tour.

Vocalist Nick commented,

"Our 3rd single just landed! Almost 2 weeks before our headline European tour, we are glad to share with you one more song from our new album Profane Prayer! Play it loud and headbang along with the whole neighborhood!!!"

"The time has come! Finally, almost after 4 years, our 8th studio album is true and ready to unleash itself into the market, bringing you some new tunes to satisfy the needs and the appetites of the toughest audience! March the 1st 2024, this beast will be out, in digital and physical form in all of Nuclear Blast’s channels. We have returned and it will be killer!!!”

Profane Prayer can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"When The Lions Die"

"Crypts Of Madness"

"Purified By Fire"

"Deathstalker"

"Profane Prayer"

"The Return Of The Reaper"

"Guard Of The Insane"

"Virtues Of Destruction"

"The Fire Paths Of Fate"

Suicidal Angels recently announced a European tour, which starts in March. All dates are listed below. Get your tickets here.

Tour dates:

March

1 - Essen, Germany - Turock

2 - Paris, France - Backstage By The Mill

3 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

5 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

6 - Flensburg, Germany - Roxy

7 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

8 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo

9 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

10 - Warsaw, Poland - Voodoo

11 - Wroclaw, Poland - Lacznik

12 - Prague, Czech Republic - Modra Vopice

13 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

14 - Vienna, Austria - Escape

15 - Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany - Crash

16 - Martigny, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

17 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

19 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

20 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

21 - Osnabrück, Germany - Bastard Club

22 - Amersfoort, Netherlands - Fluor

23 - Coesfeld, Germany - Fabrik Coesfeld

24 - Hannover, Germany - Cafe Glocksee

April

11 - Porto, Portugal - Hard Club

12 - Mos, Spain - Sala Rebullon

13 - Bilbao, Spain - Zorrotzako Gaztetxea

14 - Valladolid, Spain - Porta Caeli

15 - Madrid, Spain - Revi Live