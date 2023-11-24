SUICIDAL ANGELS To Release Profane Prayer Album In March; "When The Lions Die" Music Video Streaming

Greek powerhouse, Suicidal Angels, will release their new album, Profane Prayer, on March 1 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for the first single, "When The Lions Die", below.

Tracklisting:

"When The Lions Die"

"Crypts Of Madness"

"Purified By Fire"

"Deathstalker"

"Profane Prayer"

"The Return Of The Reaper"

"Guard Of The Insane"

"Virtues Of Destruction"

"The Fire Paths Of Fate"

"When The Lions Die" video: