SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce 40th Anniversary US Dates For October

August 24, 2023, 26 minutes ago

news heavy metal suicidal tendencies

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce 40th Anniversary US Dates For October

Suicidal Tendencies have announced US dates in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Says the band: Following our previous announcements, new East Coast and West Coast shows have been announced! More info on every single show coming soon. Tickets are on pre-sale today with password ST40 and on general sale starting tomorrow morning, August the 25th.

Dates:

October
12 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD
13 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA
15 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY
19 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA
20 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

Suicidal Tendencies previously announced 40th anniversary dates for Australia in November, which will see the band hit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. They will perform their 1983 self-titled debut album in its entirety on what is being billed as the Still Cyco Punk After All These Years tour.



Featured Audio

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

KK’S PRIEST – “One More Shot At Glory” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

BLACK PESTILENCE - "Mortal Rift"

Latest Reviews