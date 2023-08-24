SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Announce 40th Anniversary US Dates For October

Suicidal Tendencies have announced US dates in celebration of the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

Says the band: Following our previous announcements, new East Coast and West Coast shows have been announced! More info on every single show coming soon. Tickets are on pre-sale today with password ST40 and on general sale starting tomorrow morning, August the 25th.

Dates:

October

12 - The Fillmore - Silver Spring, MD

13 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

15 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY

19 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

20 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA



Suicidal Tendencies previously announced 40th anniversary dates for Australia in November, which will see the band hit Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide. They will perform their 1983 self-titled debut album in its entirety on what is being billed as the Still Cyco Punk After All These Years tour.