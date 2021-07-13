SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Bassist RA DÍAZ Steps In For FIELDY For KORN's Upcoming Tour

"We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about Fieldy," begins an update from Korn. "While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend Ra Díaz from Suicidal Tendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties. We’ve all been rehearsing to get ready to bring the heat, and we can’t wait to see you next month."



Produced by Live Nation, Korn's coast-to-coast 28-city outing (with special guests Staind) will kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 23.

Tickets at livenation.com .

Tour dates:

August

5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

September

2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO

6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater

9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*

* Festival Date