SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Bassist RA DÍAZ Steps In For FIELDY For KORN's Upcoming Tour
July 13, 2021, 28 minutes ago
"We appreciate your kind words of support in response to the recent tour update about Fieldy," begins an update from Korn. "While our brother takes some time to heal, we wanted to let you know that we are bringing our friend Ra Díaz from Suicidal Tendencies out with us this summer to fill in on Korn bass duties. We’ve all been rehearsing to get ready to bring the heat, and we can’t wait to see you next month."
Produced by Live Nation, Korn's coast-to-coast 28-city outing (with special guests Staind) will kick off August 5 in West Palm Beach, FL and make stops in Long Island, Detroit, Irvine, Phoenix, Austin and more, before wrapping up with a performance at Dallas’ Dos Equis Pavilion on September 21. Furthermore, both bands will perform at Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life Festival on September 23.
Tickets at livenation.com .
Tour dates:
August
5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL
28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
September
2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life*
* Festival Date