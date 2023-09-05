SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Confirmed As Opener For METALLICA At Rescheduled Second Phoenix Concert

Metallica has announced Suicidal Tendencies will filling in for Ice Nine Kills on their rescheduled Phoenix show. Metallica was forced to cancel their second Phoenix show on September 3 due to a positive COVID test for frontman James Hetfield.

The legendary thrashers will complete the M72 No Repeat Weekend show on September 9. Tickets from the original show will be honored. If fans can't make it, refunds are available until Thursday, September 7 at 9 PM Local Time.

Metallica performed the first of two shows at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ on September 1st. It was an abbreviated set due to Hetfield having vocal issues, which forced the band to drop "The Day That Never Comes" and "Master Of Puppets" from the set. Fan-filmed video from the show can be viewed below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"King Nothing"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade to Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad but True"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"