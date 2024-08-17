SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Drummer JAY WEINBERG Performs "Subliminal" At Save The Core 2024; Live Drum-Cam Video Posted

Former Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg, who was fired from the band in November 2023 and is now a permanent member of Suicidal Tendencies, has shared a new video. Check out drum cam footage of Weinberg performing "Subliminal" at Save The Core in Nürnberg, Germany on July 6th

Suicidal Tendencies recently released the new single, "Nós Somos Família", their first recording to feature former Slipknot drummer, Jay Weinberg. A video for the song can be found below.

"Nós Somos Família" is a re-recording of the song "We Are Family", featured on the band's 1999 album, Freedumb, and features the participation of several great friends from the Brazilian rock and skate scene.

- Produced by Paul Northfield and Alex Palaia

- Recorded by Rico Manzano at Estúdio Central in São Paulo and Paul Northfied at ST Studio in Ventura/CA

- Mixed by Paul Northfield and JuniorBass

- Mastered by Paul Northfield

Voices: Mike Muir, Badauí (Cpm22), João Gordo (Ratos de Porão), B Negão (Planet Hemp), Rodrigo Lima (Dead Fish), Supla, Fernanda Lima (Crypta), Sandro Dias, Milton Aguiar (Bayside Kings), Mayara Puertas (Torture Squad), Felipe Ribeiro (Treva), Pirata Homes (Anjo dos Alleys), Ya Amaral (Eskrota), Júnior Bass and Marinho.

Guitar: Dean Pleasants, Ben Weinman, Thiago Castanho and Marcão Britto

Bass: Tye Trujillo

Drums: Jay Weinberg