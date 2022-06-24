Quantcast

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

June 24, 2022, 10 minutes ago

Suicidal Tendencies performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 18th. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"You Can't Bring Me Down"
"I Shot The Devil"
"Send Me Your Money"
"Freedumb"
"War Inside My Head"
"Possessed To Skate"
"How Will I Laugh Tomorrow"
"Pledge Your Allegiance"

Encore:
"Subliminal"
"Cyco Vision"



