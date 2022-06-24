SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Live At Hellfest 2022; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Performance Streaming

Suicidal Tendencies performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 18th. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"You Can't Bring Me Down"

"I Shot The Devil"

"Send Me Your Money"

"Freedumb"

"War Inside My Head"

"Possessed To Skate"

"How Will I Laugh Tomorrow"

"Pledge Your Allegiance"

Encore:

"Subliminal"

"Cyco Vision"