SUICIDE SILENCE Announce New Album Release Date; "Alter Of Self" Music Video Posted

Suicide Silence have shared the brutally amusing video for "Alter Of Self". The clip, featuring psychotropics and zombification, can be found below. The track appears on their seventh album, Remember... You Must Die, out via Century Media on March 10.

"'Alter Of Self,' musically, is a step in a much more melodic direction than the tracks we've released as of late," says guitarist Mark Heylmun. "It's speaking a much different language, but still has all the bone-shattering groove and breakdowns you'd expect from us. Lyrically, the song isn't difficult to interpret. It's about doing such a large dose of mind-altering substance or substances that you begin to worship yourself as god. Tune in and drop out on this one."

Remember... You Must Die was produced and mixed by Taylor Young. For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept.

The album will be available in the following formats.

* Ltd. Deluxe CD Digipak incl. Coin

* Standard CD Jewelcase

* Black LP

* 500x transp. orange-black marbled LP at CM Distro Wholesale EU, cmdistro.de and Kings Road Merch

* 300x transp. red LP at EMP

* 300x white LP at UK outlets and Impericon

* 500x bright gold-deep blood red splattered LP at Kings Road Merch

* Ultra clear LP at US outlets

* 500x black ice LP at US Indie outlets

* Digital album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Remember..."

"You Must Die"

"Capable Of Violence (N.F.W.)"

"Fucked For Life"

"Kill Forever"

"God Be Damned"

"Alter Of Self"

"Endless Dark"

"The Third Death"

"Be Deceived"

"Dying Life"

"Full Void"

Suicide Silence will also embark on the Chaos & Carnage 2023 tour in April. It's a co-headline run with Dying Fetus, with support from Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, and Slay Squad.

"We are stoked to be returning to this year's Chaos & Carnage," says singer Eddie Hermida. "We had so much fun last year that we decided to come back again with our brothers in Dying Fetus! This year's lineup is pure devastation so come party with us."

(Photo - Travis Shinn)