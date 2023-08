SUICIDE SILENCE Announce North American Co-Headline Tour With CHELSEA GRIN

Suicide Silence have announced a fall North American co-headline tour with Chelsea Grin. Rounding out the lineup will be I Am and PeelingFlesh.

VIP packages are on sale now, here. General tickets on sale this Friday, August 25 at 10 AM, local.

Tour dates:

October

13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

15 - Dallas, TX - Monster Mosh

17 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

18 - Memphis, TN - Black Lodge

19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

20 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy at Mahall’s

21 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

24 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

25 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

26 - London, ON - London Music Hall

27 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

29 - St. Louis. MO - Pop’s

31 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

November

2 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

3 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis’

4 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

5 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

7 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

8 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

9 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon