Suicide Silence performed at the 2022 edition of Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 26. You can watch professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set below.

Setlist:

"Unanswered"

"Disengage"

"You Only Live Once"

"You Can't Stop Me"

"Slaves To Substance"

"Thinking In Tongues"

"Love Me To Death"

"Wake Up"

"Dying Life"

"Fuck Everything"

"No Pity For A Coward"