SUICIDE SILENCE Release New Song And Video "You Must Die"; New Album Artwork Revealed

Suicide Silence have released a new track and music video, “You Must Die”, via Century Media Records. The track, which is off the band’s forthcoming release, Remember… You Must Die, is available on all digital platforms today. Check out the music video below.

“’You Must Die’ reminds us that time is merciless. Every second the clock ticks we grow closer to death and what happens after our short bout with time is a total mystery. ‘You Must Die’ was written as a reminder to remember death and to not let time be our master,” states Suicide Silence about “You Must Die”.

The band’s forthcoming 7th studio album, Remember… You Must Die, was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (Nails, Xibalba, Vitriol, etc.) and will be released the first quarter of 2023. For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept.

Before the album release, Suicide Silence will hit the road with Lamb Of God and Killswitch Engage for The Omens Fall 2022 US tour. Then, this November, Suicide Silence will join After The Burial for their “Impericon Never Say Die! Tour 2022” co-headline European tour.

Suicide Silence is:

Chris Garza (guitar)

Mark Heylmun (guitar)

Eddie Hermida (vocals)

Ernie Iniguez (drums)

Dan Kenny (bass)

(Photo - Travis Shinn)