SUICIDE SILENCE To Release Remember… You Must Die Album In 2023

Suicide Silence have announced the 2023 release of their new album, Remember… You Must Die.

Says Suicide Silence: "Our new record, Remember… You Must Die, will be released early next year. Produced and mixed by Taylor Young at The Pit Recording Studio; it’s safe to assume that it will CRUSH your expectations. We’ll have more info and music very soon.⁣"

The band recently released the new track, “Thinking In Tongues”. The song is currently available on all digital platforms and the video clip, which was directed by Vicente Cordero for Industrialism Films, can be viewed below.

“This song derives from the chaotic feeling of losing one's mind”, says the band about “Thinking In Tongues”. “Feeling like you're choking on every breath you take until you eventually break. Debilitating confusion sets in and your mind begins ‘Thinking in Tongues’; essentially processing thoughts that not even you yourself can understand. In a sense, this song evokes the ultimate sense of helplessness.”

“Thinking In Tongues” is drummer Alex Lopez’s final studio performance, the band adds, "Suicide Silence and our long-time drummer, Alex Lopez, have mutually agreed to part ways. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward and encourage you all to follow his future endeavors in both music and visual arts. Our good friend, Ernie Iniguez (who recorded drums on ‘Become The Hunter’) will be drumming with us on the upcoming Chaos & Carnage Tour and European festival run.”

Suicide Silence recently announced the re-release of their classic debut album, The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition), out June 24. The re-release includes liner notes by the band and extensive bonus material.

Suicide Silence have come full circle and returned to their original label home, Century Media Records. With nearly two decades of non-stop touring around the globe, hundreds of thousands of records sold and cementing themselves as a lynchpin band in modern extreme metal, the Riverside, California quintet has rejoined the label that released the highly acclaimed albums: The Cleansing (2007), No Time To Bleed (2009) and The Black Crown (2011).

The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition) is available in the following formats:

- Ltd. 2CD Digipak

- Gatefold black 2LP & Poster

- 800x Gatefold transp. orange-black marbled 2LP & Poster available only at CM Distro Wholesale, cmdistro.de and US outlets

- 300x Gatefold yellow-transp. blue marbled 2LP & Poster, available only at EMP

- 300x Gatefold golden-black marbled 2LP & Poster, available only at Kings Road Merch (Europe and USA)

- Digital album (2CD)

Pre-order here.

The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition) tracklisting:

"Revelations" (Intro)

"Unanswered"

"Hands Of A Killer"

"The Price Of Beauty"

"The Fallen"

"No Pity For A Coward"

"The Disease"

"Bludgeoned To Death"

"Girl Of Glass"

"In A Photograph"

"Eyes Sewn Shut"

"Green Monster"

"Destruction Of A Statue"

"A Dead Current"

"Swarm"

"Engine No. 9"

"Unanswered" (Live In Paris)

"Bludgeoned To Death" (Live In Paris)

"The Price Of Beauty" (Live In Paris)

"Swarm" (Live In Paris)

"No Pity For A Coward" (Live In Paris)

"Green Monster" (Live In Paris)

"The Fallen" (Live In Paris)

"Destruction Of A Statue" (Live In Paris)

"Hands of a Killer" (Instrumental Rehearsal Tapes)

"In a Photograph" (Instrumental Rehearsal Tapes)

"The Fallen" (Instrumental Rehearsal Tapes)

"Untitled" (Instrumental Rehearsal Tapes)

(Photo - John Travis)