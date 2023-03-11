SUICIDE SILENCE Vocalist EDDIE HERMIDA - "My Story As A Metal Frontman" (Video)

Suicide Silence vocalist Eddie Hermida sat down with Chaoszine to discuss his journey as a metal vocalist. Check out the video below:

Suicide Silence have shared the video for new single, "Dying Life". The track appears on their seventh album, Remember... You Must Die, released via Century Media on March 10.

"Our environment is enveloped in death and constant change, as is the vessel we live in," the band says. "'Dying Life' comes from a place of complete and utter pain before the world around us comes to an inevitable end and we can do nothing but watch and let it happen — there in the dark, under a dying sun."

Remember... You Must Die was produced and mixed by Taylor Young. For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned Necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept.

The album is available in the following formats.

* Ltd. Deluxe CD Digipak incl. Coin

* Standard CD Jewelcase

* Black LP

* 500x transp. orange-black marbled LP at CM Distro Wholesale EU, cmdistro.de and Kings Road Merch

* 300x transp. red LP at EMP

* 300x white LP at UK outlets and Impericon

* 500x bright gold-deep blood red splattered LP at Kings Road Merch

* Ultra clear LP at US outlets

* 500x black ice LP at US Indie outlets

* Digital album

Tracklisting:

"Remember..."

"You Must Die"

"Capable Of Violence (N.F.W.)"

"Fucked For Life"

"Kill Forever"

"God Be Damned"

"Alter Of Self"

"Endless Dark"

"The Third Death"

"Be Deceived"

"Dying Life"

"Full Void"

"Alter Of Self" video:

"You Must Die" video:

"Capable Of Violence (N.F.W.)" video: