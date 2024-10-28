SUIDAKRA Mastermind's FALL OF CARTHAGE Unleash New Single / Video "Don't Call Me"; New Album Out Now

Suidakra frontman / founder Arkadius Antonik has checked in with the following update:

"Surprise! New Fall Of Carthage album, Kernel Panic, is out now on Bandcamp, with 10 new songs. Other streaming platforms will follow on November 1st."

Tracklist:

"Don't Call Me"

"Gate To Nowhere"

"Sink Of Swim"

"No Bugfix"

"Every Other Year"

"Pushback"

"Moss"

"Black Gaffa"

"Unseen"

"Walnut Parrots"

Check out the new Fall Of Carthage album via Bandcamp here.

Line-up:

Arkadius Antonik - guitar

Sascha Aßbach - vocals

Ken Jentzen - drums

Sebastian Jensen - bass