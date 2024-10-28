SUIDAKRA Mastermind's FALL OF CARTHAGE Unleash New Single / Video "Don't Call Me"; New Album Out Now
October 28, 2024, an hour ago
Suidakra frontman / founder Arkadius Antonik has checked in with the following update:
"Surprise! New Fall Of Carthage album, Kernel Panic, is out now on Bandcamp, with 10 new songs. Other streaming platforms will follow on November 1st."
Tracklist:
"Don't Call Me"
"Gate To Nowhere"
"Sink Of Swim"
"No Bugfix"
"Every Other Year"
"Pushback"
"Moss"
"Black Gaffa"
"Unseen"
"Walnut Parrots"
"Don't Call Me"
Check out the new Fall Of Carthage album via Bandcamp here.
Line-up:
Arkadius Antonik - guitar
Sascha Aßbach - vocals
Ken Jentzen - drums
Sebastian Jensen - bass