SULLIVAN KING Unleashes Dynamic New Single “Loud” Featuring JASON AALON Of FEVER 333

Sullivan King, the one-half metal, one-half bass music artistic creation of Keaton Prescott, has officially unleashed his new video and single “Loud” featuring Jason Aalon of Fever 333. The newest single is high-energy paired with an explosively dynamic video, which can be seen below.

On the release of “Loud”, Keaton shares, “I am literally one of the biggest god damn Jason Aalon fans ever, to the point where I’ve crowd surfed on stage at Letlive. shows and traded picks with the guitar player which is easily one of my fave memories of when I used to be a psychopath at metalcore and punk shows n whatever ya know. So to have Jason on this song is beyond a humbling honor.”

“Loud” follows up March’s release “Venomous”, featuring Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills.

(Photo credit: Ashley Osborn)