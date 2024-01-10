SULLY ERNA On GODSMACK’s Upcoming The Vibez Tour – “We’re Playing A Lot Of The Deeper Cuts…”

Sully Erna recently spoke with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation. During their conversation he discusses making his documentary, recording new music and what fans can expect from Godsmack’s The Vibez Tour.

SiriusXM's Trunk Nation, hosted by SiriusXM's Eddie Trunk, airs daily at 3 PM ET on SiriusXM’s Faction Talk.

On New Music:

Sully Erna: You know, it's funny, I just had this talk on my record label yesterday. We had a meeting about some other stuff and I told them that like listen, you know, 'cause they're a little bummed out. They're like, “Ah, you know, is this the last?”

Eddie Trunk: I would imagine?

Sully Erna: Yeah. And they're like, and I said, “Listen, you can never say never, right?” But I do know this, Neil Peart said this to me once, “All great things must come to an end eventually. It doesn't matter how great you are, who you are, right? But all great things are gonna come to an end at some point.” And I just never forgot that. And I'm like, you know, at what point do you just start living your life for you and not always be on a schedule? Not always be in a recording studio, not always be signing autographs, taking pictures, touring, playing shows, doing podcasts, doing videos. Like it's a lot, man. It consumes your life. And it's what I've always wanted and I'm so proud of it. And I'm so grateful for this career. I have nothing to complain about.

But am I gonna do this forever until I'm in my grave? I don't know. I know right now I'm still good and I like it and I'm enjoying it. I'm getting, you know, tired. And there are more things I wanna do with my life. It's not, you know, music's not everything I wanna do with my life. So I don't know. I know right now we're gonna finish this album cycle. We'll take a break. I have a feeling I'll end up doing some solo stuff. I don't even know what that's gonna sound like yet, but I may want to do a little bit more of a rock album on the solo side. But I don't know, you know, I have a feeling that in time I'm just gonna be writing and I'm gonna do what I've always done. You know, I'll finish a song and it'll go in one folder 'cause it sounds like solo music to me. And I'll finish another song and it'll be banging and heavy and I'll be like, it's going in that folder 'cause that's a Godsmack song. And then eventually I'm gonna have a record. And of course I'm gonna release it . And then here we go again.

On what fans can expect on The Vibez Tour:

Sully Erna: We called it The Vibez Tour because all the music kind of has a real vibey aspect to it. Like we're playing a lot of the deeper cuts that we don't always get to play on the big shows 'cause the big shows demand that kind of energy. So we're always focused on “When Legends Rise” and the “1000hp” and “Keep Away” and the, “I Standalone” and we never get to dive into like some of the other stuff that we've created that we really enjoy playing too. And so we're pulling out like a lot of the stuff like that's more along the lines of the “Voodoo.” So even though we play “Voodoo” live on the big shows, 'cause it's just, it was, you know, it was a big song for us where we're kind of going into the serenities some of the new stuff off our new record, like “Growing Old,” and “Lighting Up the Sky.” We're doing “Under Your Scars.” We're doing, you know some cool covers.

We might be pulling out some like old vintage Zeppelin covers and Pink Floyd and we're just gonna kind of create a real ambient, vibey kind of personal intimate evening with, so, you know, a little bit of storytelling, some cool jams, take people kind of on that journey and make it a little bit educational as well for some of the newer fans that have come on board that, you know, haven't been with us since the early days. So that's kind of what this next run or two is gonna be about. One's in February, one's in April, and then, you know, by summertime we'll start firing up the big rig again.

Eddie Trunk: Are you going to, on this Vibez Tour, you going to incorporate some of your solo music into it too?

Sully Erna: Well, we're talking about that. I think we will at least do a song. I'm not sure how heavy into that we're gonna go 'cause I also want to be able to take that back out on the road when Godsmack takes a break. So I don't want to dive too deep down that rabbit hole, but I'm sure we'll bust out one or two.

(Credit – SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation)

In continued support of their latest studio album, Lighting Up The Sky, multi-platinum Grammy-nominated hard rock band Godsmack is transforming their thunderous pyro-filled amphitheater rock show into a more intimate experience.

The band is set to deliver a series of intimate evenings featuring acoustic/electric performances and untold stories in theatres across North America. The first leg is scheduled to begin on February 15 in Catoosa, OK, whole the second leg will kick off April 9 in Valley Center, CA.

For tickets and more information, visit ​​godsmack.com/tour.

Tour dates:

Leg 1:

February

15 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live

17 - Shawnee, OK - Grand Casino & Hotel Events Center

18 - Thackerville, OK - Winstar Casino - New Showroom

20 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall – Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

22 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

23 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

24 - Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino Resort Lake Charles

27 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

29 - Huntsville, AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the Von Braun Center

March

1 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

2 - Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace

5 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Municipal Auditorium

6 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

8 - Durham, NC - DPAC – Durham Performing Arts Center

9 - Greenville, SC - Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall

10 - Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

13 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts – Walt Disney Theater

15 - St Petersburg, FL - Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

16 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore

Leg 2:

April

9 - Valley Center, CA - Harrah's Resort Southern California - The Events Center

10 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

12 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center

13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

15 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

19 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

20 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

25 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino

26 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

27 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

30 - Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

May

1 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

4 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

5 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

Godsmack is:

Sully Erna (vocals, guitar)

Tony Rombola (guitar)

Robbie Merrill (bass)

Shannon Larkin (drums)

(Photo - Chris Bradshaw)