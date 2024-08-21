SULLY Feat. BRUTAL TRUTH, NUCLEAR ASSAULT Members Release "DeadPan" Music Video

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are set to release the debut full length album from Rochester NY's blistering grindcore act, Sully. The self-titled album is up now for pre-order and will be released September 13 on CD and digital formats along with merch. Sully features members of Brutal Truth, Nuclear Assault, Sulaco and Psyopus.

A new music video for the first single, "DeadPan", can be viewed below.

Official description:

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions are proud to present the long awaited debut full length album from Sully! Formed during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sully hail from Rochester New York and feature experienced metal veterans Erik Burke (Sulaco, Brutal Truth, Nuclear Assault), Adam Frappolli (Psyopus), Alex Perez on drums and Ed Jusko on bass. Following up on the well received debut The Tony Demo, "Sully" showcases 12 tracks of intense, blistering grindcore with hardcore elements, resulting in a distinctive and aggressive musical style that sets them apart from other acts. Despite the intensity of their music, Sully maintains a fun-loving approach to their craft, and their live performances are known for their high-energy delivery, which has been well-received by their growing fan base. For fans of Brutal Truth, Burnt By The Sun, Discordance Axis, Human Remains, Pig Destroyer, Psyopus, The Red Chord and Sulaco.

- Pre-order the CD for only $10 here.

- Pre-order the Digital Download for only $6.66 here.

- Pre-save this release on Spotify here.

- Pre-order the T-Shirt for only $15 here.

- Pre-order the T-Shirt + CD Bundle for only $23 here.

Tracklisting:

"DeadPan"

"Blanket"

"Judas Kiss"

"Dredge The Lake"

"Cowardly The Cat"

"King Of Terrors"

"He's An Asshole, But So Are You"

"Circle The Drain"

"Stool Pigeon"

"Three Hits"

"Bedlamite"

"Tinker's Dam"

"DeadPan" video: