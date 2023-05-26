SULLY Feat. BRUTAL TRUTH, NUCLEAR ASSAULT Members Sign To Horror Pain Gore Death Productions; Free Demo Available Now

Horror Pain Gore Death Productions have signed Rochester NY ripping Grindcore act Sully. The Tony Demo can be downloaded now for free via the HPGD Bandcamp, and is streaming on all digital platforms. Sully features members of Brutal Truth, Nuclear Assault, Sulaco and Psyopus.

Sully is a fun loving, laid back four piece Grindcore outfit hailing from Rochester, NY. Including members Erik Burke (Sulaco, Brutal Truth, Nuclear Assault) and Adam Frappolli (Psyopus), Alex Perez and Ed Jusko round out the drums and bass section. These guys don't take themselves too seriously but unleash ripping carnage on The Tony Demo. Sully seamlessly blend elements of grindcore and Hardcore together to create their unique sonic mayhem. For fans of Brutal Truth, Burnt By The Sun, Discordance Axis, Human Remains, Pig Destroyer, Psyopus, The Red Chord, Sulaco, smoking cannabis and drinking beer or anyone who enjoys aggressive music.

Download the demo for FREE on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Blanket”

“Circle The Drain”

“Tinker’s Dam”

“Dredge The Lake”

“Circle The Drain”: