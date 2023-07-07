Summer Breeze 2023 Launches New Blood Campaign With One-Day Limited Guest List; Details Revealed

Organizers for the annual Summer Breeze Festival, which takes place in Dinkelsbühl, Germany, have checked in with the following update:

"Today we would like to tell you about a special campaign that we have been working on over the last few weeks. Again and again the question comes up, how do we reach the new generation, the young generation. Especially now in post-pandemic times, many young people have not yet had the opportunity to gain any real festival experience.

Therefore, we would like to open the door with the New Blood program and invite young people (born 2004 or younger) to the festival on Thursday, August 17th.

New Blood - the Summer Breeze invites you to the festival Thursday with Trivium, Beartooth, Stick To Your Guns, Sleep Token and many more. We want to see more young music fans at our festival. To register, please read all the information on this page and enter your data in the form (page is available in German and English).

As we are heading for a sold out Summer Breeze, this promotion is limited. First come, first served.

If you belong to the group described above and already have a day ticket for Thursday, please contact us at shop@summer-breeze.de. We will refund your ticket so that you can take advantage of our New Blood promotion.

We are looking forward to seeing you!"

Summer Breeze 2023 runs from August 16th - 19th. Go to this location for details.