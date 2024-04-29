SUMMONER'S CIRCLE Launch Music Video For "Shroud Of Humanity"

American theatrical symphonic extreme metal band Summoner's Circle has unleashed the music video for "Shroud Of Humanity", the newest single off the band's upcoming album Cult.

The song will hit all streaming services on Friday, May 3rd.

Cult is a step away from the traditional cosmic horror themes of previous albums and stands as a reaction to the myriad vitriol the band has received from religious people over the past few years. It’s an indictment of religious groups and theocracies around the world and calls them all out for what they are - cults.

Cult is set for worldwide release on May 24th via Black Lion Records. Pre-save / pre-order Cult here.

Tracklisting:

"Apostle's Dogma"

"Cult Of The Dead Son"

"Shroud Of Humanity"

"Irreverence Of The Cross"

"Thirst Of The Vulture"

"Profit Of Death"

"Dogmatic Defilings"