SUMO CYCO Drops "Cyclone" Music Video

Sumo Cyco have just dropped a high-voltage music video for their Initiation track, "Cyclone". Experience the unique, trademark sound of Sumo Cyco alongside a visual showcasing band energetically performing as frontwoman Skye "Sever" Sweetnam finds herself in a stormy predicament.

Plus, as a special treat for fans, the band and Napalm Records are discounting both the regular digital and digital deluxe versions of Initiation until May 17. Get your copy here.

Frontwoman Skye “Sever” Sweetnam says about the "Cyclone" video: "'Cyclone' was written about the unpredictable scenarios life can throw at us all. We just have to hang on."

She adds about the band's touring plans: "As we embark on our first tours since the pandemic began in 2020, it feels like things have been ramping up from zero to sixty real fast. And with more dates just added with Icon for Hire and Awake at Last, our life is imitating art right now. They say there's quiet before the storm and we're brining the storm on the road this spring/summer!"