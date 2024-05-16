SUNBURST Share Music Video For New Single "From The Cradle To The Grave"

The cinematic progressive metal band, Sunburst, has released a music video for "From The Cradle To The Grave", the second single from their new album, Manifesto. The single is available on all digital platforms.

Manifesto will be released on CD, limited vinyl editions and digital via Inner Wound Recordings on June 14.

The album was produced by Sunburst and Steve Lado, who also mixed and mastered the album. Bob Katsionis performs all keyboards on the album and John K came up with the orchestral arrangements on the songs "The Flood", "Hollow Lies" and "Nocturne". The artwork was created by Sunburst vocalist Vasilis Georgiou (HALO Creative Design Lab).

Tracklisting:

“The Flood”

“Hollow Lies”

“Samaritan”

“Perpetual Descent”

“Inimicus Intus”

“From The Cradle To The Grave”

“Manifesto”

“Nocturne”

"Hollow Lies" video: