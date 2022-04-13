SUNLORD Release “The Vigilante” Visualizer Video; Will Support DESTRUCTION, NERVOSA On Upcoming Tour

New York City band Sunlord have released a visualizer video for the track “The Vigilante”, track that comes off their latest album 222 released independent early 2021.

Alfonzo Ferrazza commented: "‘Vigilante’ is a song that encompasses two of my favorite music styles, it's got NY hardcore and thrash metal, Agnostic Front meets Exodus . The lyric goes with the times as it is a pro 2nd amendment song about protecting your family and dispensing death to those who threaten our lives or our homes or our loved ones.”

Sunlord is a heavy metal/punk rock NYC band that has been rocking the tristate area underground for long years and actively touring the nation, South America and Europe since 2015. Formed by Argentinian American frontman Alfonzo Ferrazza, Sunlord has currently two albums released.

New York City band Sunlord will be supporting thrash metal icons Destruction and label mates Nervosa on their upcoming Diabolical North American Tour 2022.

Tour dates:

April

28 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere

29 - Boston, MA - Middle East / Downstairs

30 - Montréal, QC - Les Foufounes Électriques

May

1 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

3 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power

4 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

5 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

6 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

7 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

8 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

9 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

10 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

15 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

17 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall

18 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

19 - Garden Grove, CA - Garden Amp

20 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

23 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

24 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

25 - Houston, TX - White Oak

27 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage (The Vinyl)

28 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero